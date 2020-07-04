Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5828 Bridal Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5828 Bridal Trail
5828 Bridal Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5828 Bridal Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5828 Bridal Trail have any available units?
5828 Bridal Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5828 Bridal Trail have?
Some of 5828 Bridal Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5828 Bridal Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Bridal Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Bridal Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5828 Bridal Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5828 Bridal Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Bridal Trail offers parking.
Does 5828 Bridal Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Bridal Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Bridal Trail have a pool?
No, 5828 Bridal Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Bridal Trail have accessible units?
No, 5828 Bridal Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Bridal Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5828 Bridal Trail has units with dishwashers.
