5825 Imes Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5825 Imes Lane

5825 Imes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Imes Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Bowman Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice well kept 4 bedroom home. Easy access to shopping and highways. Eagle Mountain- Saginaw ISD. Cul de sac in quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Imes Lane have any available units?
5825 Imes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Imes Lane have?
Some of 5825 Imes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Imes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Imes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Imes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Imes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5825 Imes Lane offer parking?
No, 5825 Imes Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Imes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Imes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Imes Lane have a pool?
No, 5825 Imes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Imes Lane have accessible units?
No, 5825 Imes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Imes Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 Imes Lane has units with dishwashers.

