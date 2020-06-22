Rent Calculator
5824 Fursman Avenue
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:37 PM
5824 Fursman Avenue
5824 Fursman Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5824 Fursman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc00c7a020 ---- Great Home with new kitchen flooring Large Laundry Area Bonus Living Space Fenced Yard Storage Space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have any available units?
5824 Fursman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5824 Fursman Avenue have?
Some of 5824 Fursman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5824 Fursman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Fursman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Fursman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
