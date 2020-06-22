All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5824 Fursman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5824 Fursman Avenue
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:37 PM

5824 Fursman Avenue

5824 Fursman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5824 Fursman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc00c7a020 ---- Great Home with new kitchen flooring Large Laundry Area Bonus Living Space Fenced Yard Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have any available units?
5824 Fursman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Fursman Avenue have?
Some of 5824 Fursman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Fursman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Fursman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Fursman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Fursman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 Fursman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University