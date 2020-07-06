All apartments in Fort Worth
5824 Deerfoot Trail

5824 Deerfoot Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Deerfoot Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Large living area. Walk to schools and parks. Fenced backyard. Corner lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Deerfoot Trail have any available units?
5824 Deerfoot Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Deerfoot Trail have?
Some of 5824 Deerfoot Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Deerfoot Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Deerfoot Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Deerfoot Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5824 Deerfoot Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5824 Deerfoot Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5824 Deerfoot Trail offers parking.
Does 5824 Deerfoot Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5824 Deerfoot Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Deerfoot Trail have a pool?
No, 5824 Deerfoot Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Deerfoot Trail have accessible units?
No, 5824 Deerfoot Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Deerfoot Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Deerfoot Trail has units with dishwashers.

