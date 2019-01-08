Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

5820 Maiden Ln Available 04/10/20 "Fort Worth Homes for Rent, North Fort Worth" - Cute three bedroom, two bath, one car garage. Nice fenced in back yard. Open Kitchen and living room. Fire place and wood vinyl plank flooring in living room, kitchen and hallways. Carpet in all bedrooms.



Resident Benefit Package $29/mo - Included with ALL 1st Choice Property Management Residential Agreements is a Resident Benefits Package. Below is a list and description of the benefits included in this package. It will be advertised specifically for each property and included in all Lease Agreements.



-MOVING CONCIERGE PROGRAM: The moving concierge service is a third party company which assists Residents in activating utilities, internet, cable and alarm services with one simple phone call rather than individualized requests to specific companies. The Utility Concierge Program simplifies the process of transferring all services and utilities into the name of incoming Resident.



-NO UPFRONT MOVE IN OR LEASE PREPARATION FEE: When moving into a property, Residents are often charged numerous fees. Commonly experienced fees consist of a lease preparation fee or a Credit Risk Mitigation fee. Moving is expensive and 1st Choice Property Management seeks to make the process as affordable as possible.



-GENERAL PEST CONTROL TREATMENT: Preoccupancy general treatment of interior and perimeter wall exterior.



-RESIDENT LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1st Choice Property Management has procured and instituted a master tenants policy that is included in the Resident Benefit Package. Enrollment in this program waives your obligation to provide a certificate of insurance for accidental damages arising from fire, smoke, explosion, and sudden and accidental water discharge caused by your negligent acts or omissions as described in your lease agreement up to $100,000. The insurance only waives your liability to the property and does not waive your liability to any third parties. The insurance only applies to accidental damage caused by your negligent acts or omissions and does not apply to damages caused by your deliberate or intentional acts or omissions. The insurance applies up to $100,000; any amount in excess of $100,000 remains subject to the lease agreement. Other coverage may apply to the tenant. Tenant shall receive, without an insurance application and insurance credit check, upon execution of this agreement, and shall maintain in full force at all times during the term of this Agreement, at tenants expense, tenants insurance provided by 1st Choice Property Management. Subject to the terms, exclusions and limitations provided therein, the 1st Choice Property Management master tenants policy provides the tenant with: Liability: $100,000, Tenant Contents: $10,000, Medical Payments: $3,000, and Additional Living Expense: $3,000. Deductible: $500. 1st Choice Property Management is the named insured of the Master Tenant Policy and the tenant shall be named as additional insured for their leased unit. The tenants insurance will commence on the move-in date as governed by the lease agreement. Tenants shall have access to the Master Tenant Policy and certificate of insurance at their request. Tenants will be responsible for contacting 1st Choice Property Management for claims submissions. Resident shall be responsible to pay any deductibles charged per incident for claims related to the leased unit. Conditions and exclusions apply, so please review the policy for details. This is provided to you without applications, credit checks, or billing.



-EASY ONLINE RESIDENT PORTAL: Used for Payments, Electronic Statements and Maintenance Requests: You have 24/7 access to your Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using E-Check/ACH payment options only, as well as access to electronic documents.



-UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM: 1st Choice Property Management will facilitate delivery of HVAC filters to the property every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Residents shall properly install the filter that is provided within two (2) days of receipt. Resident hereby acknowledges that the filters will be dated and subject to inspection by Landlord upon reasonable notice to verify replacement has been timely made. If at any time Resident is unable to properly or timely install a filter Resident shall immediately notify Landlord in writing. Residents failure to properly and timely replace the filters is a material breach of this agreement and Landlord shall be entitled to exercise all rights and remedies it has against Resident and Resident shall be liable to Landlord for all damages to the property, A/C or heating system caused by Resident's neglect or misuse.



-24hr MAINTENANCE HOTLINE: Get Live Support for after hours, holidays and weekend emergency calls.



-1 MISSED APPOINTMENT WAIVER: We know things come up and appointments can be missed, avoid that missed appointment fee for 1 forgiveness. (Once Annually)



-1 ACH/NSF REVERSAL WAIVER: 1st Choice Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee. (Once Annually)



-LATE PAY FORGIVENESS: Good for use once Annually (5 days max forgiveness, Once Annually)



-NO COST BATTERY REPLACEMENT: On Smoke Alarms, CO2 Detectors and HVAC Control Unit. If you hear your detectors beeping due to low battery, give us a call and we will get you taken care of.



***Resident Benefit Package is REQUIRED with all lease agreements with 1st Choice. There is no Opt-Out of this program. Tenants Benefit Packages will be billed as one charge on a monthly basis that includes the insurance benefit and payment/service benefits.

***Residents will be named as Additionally Insured under 1st Choice Property Management Master Insurance Policy. Residents will be responsible for any charged deductibles of $500 per incident for claims.

***INSURANCE DISCLAIMER. 1st Choice Property Management has the right and full authority to change, amend, modify or cancel; coverage, limits, benefits, waivers, requirements, cost, master insurance policy and Tenant Benefit Package at any time and tenant shall agree to comply with any such changes at that time. Tenant insurance is non-transferrable to other tenants, leased units or properties. The Tenant Master Policy is in excess of any existing Renters insurance coverage available. The underwriting insurance company is responsible for all claims handling and claim decisions. 1st Choice Property Management is not an adjuster and does not pay claims or make claim decisions. If the tenant chooses to purchase additional coverage to protect their own interests or property over and above the insurance benefit provided by 1st Choice Property Management, the tenant can procure a renters insurance policy at their expense. This is not intended to replace a tenants personal property or liability insurance policy. Tenant Benefit Package waives your obligation to the insurance requirement in your lease agreement. Tenant should consult an insurance professional to evaluate and determine personal insurance needs. Other coverage may be included; see policy for details and exclusions.



