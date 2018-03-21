Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5813 Barrier Reef Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5813 Barrier Reef Drive
5813 Barrier Reef Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5813 Barrier Reef Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive have any available units?
5813 Barrier Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive have?
Some of 5813 Barrier Reef Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 5813 Barrier Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Barrier Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Barrier Reef Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Barrier Reef Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Barrier Reef Drive offers parking.
Does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Barrier Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive have a pool?
No, 5813 Barrier Reef Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 5813 Barrier Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Barrier Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Barrier Reef Drive has units with dishwashers.
