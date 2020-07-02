5809 Waits Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the south Fort Wort area. - Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the south Fort Wort area. The exterior offers a large front and backyard, with a covered front siting area. The interior offers 2 living areas, high ceilings, granite counter tops and much more. With plenty of space in the bedrooms and new carpet and paint throughout. Master bath comes with a his and her sink and standing shower. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.



(RLNE4651762)