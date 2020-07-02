All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:01 PM

5809 Waits Ave

5809 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Southwest Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the south Fort Wort area. - Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the south Fort Wort area. The exterior offers a large front and backyard, with a covered front siting area. The interior offers 2 living areas, high ceilings, granite counter tops and much more. With plenty of space in the bedrooms and new carpet and paint throughout. Master bath comes with a his and her sink and standing shower. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.

(RLNE4651762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Waits Ave have any available units?
5809 Waits Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5809 Waits Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Waits Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Waits Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Waits Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Waits Ave offer parking?
No, 5809 Waits Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5809 Waits Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Waits Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Waits Ave have a pool?
No, 5809 Waits Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Waits Ave have accessible units?
No, 5809 Waits Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Waits Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Waits Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Waits Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 Waits Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

