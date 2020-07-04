All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:19 PM

5809 Thoroughbred Court

5809 Thoroughbred Court · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Thoroughbred Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated. Spacious open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study. Study could serve as a 4th bedroom. All hard surface flooring, no carpet. Located in cul-de-sac and has a fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Thoroughbred Court have any available units?
5809 Thoroughbred Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Thoroughbred Court have?
Some of 5809 Thoroughbred Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Thoroughbred Court currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Thoroughbred Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Thoroughbred Court pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Thoroughbred Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5809 Thoroughbred Court offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Thoroughbred Court offers parking.
Does 5809 Thoroughbred Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Thoroughbred Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Thoroughbred Court have a pool?
No, 5809 Thoroughbred Court does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Thoroughbred Court have accessible units?
No, 5809 Thoroughbred Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Thoroughbred Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Thoroughbred Court has units with dishwashers.

