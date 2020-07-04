5809 Thoroughbred Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated. Spacious open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study. Study could serve as a 4th bedroom. All hard surface flooring, no carpet. Located in cul-de-sac and has a fenced yard.