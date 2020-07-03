All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5804 Sugar Maple Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Keller ISD, Single Story. Features include open floor plan, with several additional living spaces! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, extra kitchen cabinets and storage throughout the home. Neighborhood pool, basket ball court, and nearby walking trails. Amazing country feel with big city amenities! Features include open floor plan, with several additional living spaces! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Extra kitchen cabinets and storage throughout the home. Neighborhood pool, basket ball court, and nearby walking trails. Amazing country feel with big city amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive have any available units?
5804 Sugar Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive have?
Some of 5804 Sugar Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Sugar Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Sugar Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Sugar Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Sugar Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Sugar Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Sugar Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5804 Sugar Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 5804 Sugar Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Sugar Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Sugar Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

