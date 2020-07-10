5804 Fathom Drive

This newer built energy efficient home is READY to be rented on May 15th built in 2013!!!! Exclusive upscale sub division with HOA pool access
It has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with new paint and new flooring. Open concept floor plan has galley style kitchen with beautiful granite style counter tops and bar to entertain. Swing set for the kids included. No fridge Hardly any rentals in this area so act quick
Minutes from the lake and easy access to 820 and the shopping district.
Located in Eagle Mountain school district which is where you want your children as it is rated a 9 out of 10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
