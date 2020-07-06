Rent Calculator
Home
Fort Worth, TX
5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800
5800 Sandshell Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5800 Sandshell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Dominion: 3 bed, 2 baths, 1268 sq ft, $1436 ***
Custom Home Living is Now For Rent in Fort Worth!
Pets Allowed:
* Cat
* Dog
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 have any available units?
5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 is pet friendly.
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 offer parking?
No, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 have a pool?
No, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 have accessible units?
No, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Sandshell Drive Unit: 5800 does not have units with air conditioning.
Richardson, TX
