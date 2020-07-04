Rent Calculator
5800 Ridge Lake Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:54 PM
5800 Ridge Lake Drive
5800 Ridge Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5800 Ridge Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive have any available units?
5800 Ridge Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive have?
Some of 5800 Ridge Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5800 Ridge Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Ridge Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Ridge Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Ridge Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Ridge Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Ridge Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 5800 Ridge Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5800 Ridge Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Ridge Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Ridge Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
