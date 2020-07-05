Neat 3 bedroom duplex with large grass backyard, separate bedrooms and two full baths, open living, dining kitchen. Lawn service included in rent. NO PETS *Information here is deemed reliable but not guaranteed *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have any available units?
5741 Shadydell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5741 Shadydell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Shadydell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.