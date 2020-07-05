All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5741 Shadydell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5741 Shadydell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5741 Shadydell Drive

5741 Shadydell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5741 Shadydell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat 3 bedroom duplex with large grass backyard, separate bedrooms and two full baths, open living, dining kitchen. Lawn service included in rent. NO PETS *Information here is deemed reliable but not guaranteed *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have any available units?
5741 Shadydell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5741 Shadydell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Shadydell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Shadydell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5741 Shadydell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Shadydell Drive offers parking.
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5741 Shadydell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have a pool?
No, 5741 Shadydell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5741 Shadydell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Shadydell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5741 Shadydell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5741 Shadydell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University