Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5733 Bonnell Avenue

5733 Bonnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5733 Bonnell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue have any available units?
5733 Bonnell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5733 Bonnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Bonnell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Bonnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5733 Bonnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5733 Bonnell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 Bonnell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5733 Bonnell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5733 Bonnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5733 Bonnell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5733 Bonnell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5733 Bonnell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

