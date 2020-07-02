All apartments in Fort Worth
5729 Wales Avenue

5729 Wales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Wales Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Fort Worth, Tx. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,604 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Wales Avenue have any available units?
5729 Wales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5729 Wales Avenue have?
Some of 5729 Wales Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Wales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Wales Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Wales Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5729 Wales Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5729 Wales Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Wales Avenue offers parking.
Does 5729 Wales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Wales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Wales Avenue have a pool?
No, 5729 Wales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Wales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5729 Wales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Wales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 Wales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

