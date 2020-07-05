All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

5725 Swords Drive

5725 Swords Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Swords Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great cozy single story 3 bedroom home. 2 full bath. Split floor plan. Conveniently located. Easy access to Hwy 377,shopping area and schools. Great schools. For small family, this is ideal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Swords Drive have any available units?
5725 Swords Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5725 Swords Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Swords Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Swords Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5725 Swords Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5725 Swords Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Swords Drive offers parking.
Does 5725 Swords Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 Swords Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Swords Drive have a pool?
No, 5725 Swords Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5725 Swords Drive have accessible units?
No, 5725 Swords Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Swords Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 Swords Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 Swords Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 Swords Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

