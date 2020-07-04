Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5721 Northfield Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 10:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5721 Northfield Drive
5721 Northfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5721 Northfield Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated in a great school district! Available for an early April move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5721 Northfield Drive have any available units?
5721 Northfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5721 Northfield Drive have?
Some of 5721 Northfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5721 Northfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Northfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Northfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5721 Northfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5721 Northfield Drive offer parking?
No, 5721 Northfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5721 Northfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Northfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Northfield Drive have a pool?
No, 5721 Northfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Northfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 5721 Northfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Northfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 Northfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
