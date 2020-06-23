Rent Calculator
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:12 PM
Location
5720 Fathom Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom home. Great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5720 Fathom Drive have any available units?
5720 Fathom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5720 Fathom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Fathom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Fathom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Fathom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5720 Fathom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Fathom Drive offers parking.
Does 5720 Fathom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Fathom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Fathom Drive have a pool?
No, 5720 Fathom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Fathom Drive have accessible units?
No, 5720 Fathom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Fathom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Fathom Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 Fathom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5720 Fathom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
