All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5717 Glenshee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5717 Glenshee Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

5717 Glenshee Drive

5717 Glenshee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5717 Glenshee Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Special! Sign your lease by 9.30.19 and receive $250 off move-in fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Glenshee Drive have any available units?
5717 Glenshee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Glenshee Drive have?
Some of 5717 Glenshee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Glenshee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Glenshee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Glenshee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5717 Glenshee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5717 Glenshee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Glenshee Drive offers parking.
Does 5717 Glenshee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Glenshee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Glenshee Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 Glenshee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Glenshee Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 Glenshee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Glenshee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 Glenshee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University