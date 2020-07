Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5713 Sea Breeze Available 07/01/19 Move in Ready Doll House - Move in Ready doll house. Granite countertops, stainless appliances including a refrigerator, and a pantry are in this large open kitchen area. Great sized rooms, split floorplan, solar screens, and Eagle Mountain ISD all make this home the one to see today. 2 living areas with taller ceilings make entertaining a breeze. Close to the freeway but still a tucked away community.



(RLNE4939874)