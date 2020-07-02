All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 4 2019 at 9:04 PM

5712 Whitman Avenue

5712 Whitman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Whitman Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Open concept 3 Bedroom Home! Solid flooring throughout home, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL/BLACK appliances, storage in kitchen, large family room. Large Master bedroom, split bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home. Large fenced backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Close to restaurants, shopping interstate 820/30.

Non Smoking

Keyless Entry

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Whitman Avenue have any available units?
5712 Whitman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Whitman Avenue have?
Some of 5712 Whitman Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Whitman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Whitman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Whitman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Whitman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Whitman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5712 Whitman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Whitman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Whitman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Whitman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5712 Whitman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Whitman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5712 Whitman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Whitman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Whitman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

