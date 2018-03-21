Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5709 Walla Avenue
5709 Walla Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5709 Walla Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4575562)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5709 Walla Avenue have any available units?
5709 Walla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5709 Walla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Walla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Walla Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Walla Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Walla Avenue offer parking?
No, 5709 Walla Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Walla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Walla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Walla Avenue have a pool?
No, 5709 Walla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Walla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5709 Walla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Walla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Walla Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Walla Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Walla Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
