5709 Spirit Lake Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 '? bath, Large 2 living and study with upgrades in Marine Creek Ranch Area! Lovely Stone and Brick Elevation. Covered Front Porch, w/8 ft Front Door with Glass. Gourmet Kitchen Features are immaculate cabinetry w/Extended Cabinets. Gas Stove Top Wine Rack. Granite Island. Huge Master Bedroom located on the First Floor. Three other Bedrooms Upstairs with Game Room. Covered Patio with a Great View. HOA access may include a pool, club house, private lake area and much more



