Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5709 Spirit Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

5709 Spirit Lake Drive

5709 Spirit Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Spirit Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 '? bath, Large 2 living and study with upgrades in Marine Creek Ranch Area! Lovely Stone and Brick Elevation. Covered Front Porch, w/8 ft Front Door with Glass. Gourmet Kitchen Features are immaculate cabinetry w/Extended Cabinets. Gas Stove Top Wine Rack. Granite Island. Huge Master Bedroom located on the First Floor. Three other Bedrooms Upstairs with Game Room. Covered Patio with a Great View. HOA access may include a pool, club house, private lake area and much more

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive have any available units?
5709 Spirit Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive have?
Some of 5709 Spirit Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Spirit Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Spirit Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Spirit Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Spirit Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 5709 Spirit Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Spirit Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Spirit Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5709 Spirit Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Spirit Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Spirit Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

