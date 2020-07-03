All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5708 Addington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5708 Addington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5708 Addington Drive

5708 Addington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5708 Addington Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,868 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Addington Drive have any available units?
5708 Addington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Addington Drive have?
Some of 5708 Addington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Addington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Addington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Addington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Addington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Addington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Addington Drive offers parking.
Does 5708 Addington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Addington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Addington Drive have a pool?
No, 5708 Addington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Addington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5708 Addington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Addington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Addington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University