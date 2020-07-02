All apartments in Fort Worth
5700 Lubbock Ave

5700 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Southwest Hills

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
5700 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5700 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

