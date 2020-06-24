All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5700 Lubbock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5700 Lubbock Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5700 Lubbock Ave

5700 Lubbock Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5700 Lubbock Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Southwest Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3669646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
5700 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5700 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Lubbock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Lubbock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University