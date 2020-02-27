5657 Bong Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Historic Rosedale Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a99d3409b ---- Close to Downtown Fort Worth Major Highways Dishwasher and Stove/Oven Window Coverings Single Car Garage Large Fenced Yard Carpeted Flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5657 Bong Drive have any available units?
5657 Bong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 Bong Drive have?
Some of 5657 Bong Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 Bong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Bong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.