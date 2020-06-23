All apartments in Fort Worth
5645 Shadydell Dr.

5645 Shadydell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

5645 Shadydell Dr. Available 06/01/19 "Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 4/2/2 with a fireplace. Open kitchen and living room. House also has a separate living and dining. House has split bedrooms. Master bath has double sinks with a separate shower and garden tub. House has new paint and flooring. NO PETS!!!!

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE1844435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. have any available units?
5645 Shadydell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5645 Shadydell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5645 Shadydell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 Shadydell Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5645 Shadydell Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. offer parking?
No, 5645 Shadydell Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 Shadydell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. have a pool?
No, 5645 Shadydell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5645 Shadydell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5645 Shadydell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5645 Shadydell Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5645 Shadydell Dr. has units with air conditioning.

