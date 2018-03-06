5633 Conroy Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134 Highland Hills
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice home centrally located very close to I-35 and 1_20. Updated throughout with granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Living room and dining room have an open concept giving a very spacious feel. Large utility room is good for extra fridge or storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5633 Conroy Street have any available units?
5633 Conroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Conroy Street have?
Some of 5633 Conroy Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Conroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Conroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.