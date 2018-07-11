5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220

5630 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Woodhaven
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Available! * Second floor * - All-electric unit Water Sewer and Trash included with HOA Central Air and heat Small outside patio $60.00 Application Fee *MUST PASS BACKGROUND CHECK) Deposit $700.00 Square Footage 708 On Site Laundry *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
