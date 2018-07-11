All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:14 PM

5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220

5630 Boca Raton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Available! * Second floor * - All-electric unit
Water Sewer and Trash included with HOA
Central Air and heat
Small outside patio
$60.00 Application Fee *MUST PASS BACKGROUND CHECK)
Deposit $700.00
Square Footage 708
On Site Laundry *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 have any available units?
5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 have?
Some of 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 offer parking?
No, 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 does not offer parking.
Does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 have a pool?
No, 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 have accessible units?
No, 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Boca Raton Blvd, #220 does not have units with dishwashers.

