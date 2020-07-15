Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5624 El Campo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5624 El Campo Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5624 El Campo Ave
5624 El Campo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5624 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Charming Arlington Heights - This house is too cute for words. It has hardwood floors, a big open kitchen with storage galore, windows let in all the natural light.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4122562)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have any available units?
5624 El Campo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5624 El Campo Ave have?
Some of 5624 El Campo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5624 El Campo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5624 El Campo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 El Campo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 El Campo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5624 El Campo Ave offers parking.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 El Campo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have a pool?
No, 5624 El Campo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have accessible units?
No, 5624 El Campo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 El Campo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University