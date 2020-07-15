All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5624 El Campo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5624 El Campo Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:43 AM

5624 El Campo Ave

5624 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5624 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Charming Arlington Heights - This house is too cute for words. It has hardwood floors, a big open kitchen with storage galore, windows let in all the natural light.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4122562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 El Campo Ave have any available units?
5624 El Campo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 El Campo Ave have?
Some of 5624 El Campo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 El Campo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5624 El Campo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 El Campo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 El Campo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5624 El Campo Ave offers parking.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 El Campo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have a pool?
No, 5624 El Campo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have accessible units?
No, 5624 El Campo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 El Campo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 El Campo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University