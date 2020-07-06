Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5624 Dennis Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5624 Dennis Avenue
5624 Dennis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5624 Dennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1,600 square ft home in Westworth Village. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Pictures will be posted soon.
1450$ security deposit
30$ application fee for background & credit check
Available July 15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have any available units?
5624 Dennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5624 Dennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Dennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Dennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue offer parking?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
