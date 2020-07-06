All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5624 Dennis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5624 Dennis Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:22 AM

5624 Dennis Avenue

5624 Dennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5624 Dennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1,600 square ft home in Westworth Village. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Pictures will be posted soon.

1450$ security deposit
30$ application fee for background & credit check
Available July 15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have any available units?
5624 Dennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5624 Dennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Dennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Dennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue offer parking?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Dennis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Dennis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University