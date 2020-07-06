All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5624 Conroy St.

5624 Conroy Street
Location

5624 Conroy Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Nice single story home in Southwest Ft. Worth - This good sized home has 3 bedrooms plus an area that can be used as an office or another living area. The front living area has a gas fireplace and there is also a 2nd living area toward the back of the house. The master bedroom has a half bath off it and the hall is a full bath. Washer & dryer hookups in 2 car garage. All new inside paint and new vinyl plank in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. There is an open patio and fenced yard and shed in back. No Smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4518273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Conroy St. have any available units?
5624 Conroy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Conroy St. have?
Some of 5624 Conroy St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Conroy St. currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Conroy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Conroy St. pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Conroy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5624 Conroy St. offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Conroy St. offers parking.
Does 5624 Conroy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Conroy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Conroy St. have a pool?
No, 5624 Conroy St. does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Conroy St. have accessible units?
No, 5624 Conroy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Conroy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Conroy St. does not have units with dishwashers.

