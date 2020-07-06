5624 Conroy St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Nice single story home in Southwest Ft. Worth - This good sized home has 3 bedrooms plus an area that can be used as an office or another living area. The front living area has a gas fireplace and there is also a 2nd living area toward the back of the house. The master bedroom has a half bath off it and the hall is a full bath. Washer & dryer hookups in 2 car garage. All new inside paint and new vinyl plank in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. There is an open patio and fenced yard and shed in back. No Smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4518273)