5620 Rickenbacker Pl
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

5620 Rickenbacker Pl

5620 Rickenbacker Place · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Rickenbacker Place, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Rosedale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba72350097 ---- Historical Cozy Home Close to Highway Fenced Backyard New Paint Covered Carport/Driveway Master Bathroom Hard Surface Flooring Stove/Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl have any available units?
5620 Rickenbacker Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl have?
Some of 5620 Rickenbacker Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Rickenbacker Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Rickenbacker Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Rickenbacker Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Rickenbacker Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Rickenbacker Pl offers parking.
Does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Rickenbacker Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl have a pool?
No, 5620 Rickenbacker Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl have accessible units?
No, 5620 Rickenbacker Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Rickenbacker Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Rickenbacker Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

