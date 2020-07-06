5618 Boca Raton Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Updated ground floor 2 stories condo. Laminate floor. Half Bathroom downstairs. 2 Bedrooms with each own bathroom on the 2nd floor. Located in gated community. Pool on premises. Close to I 30 and 820. Laundry facility close by.