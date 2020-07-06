5618 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Woodhaven
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Updated ground floor 2 stories condo. Laminate floor. Half Bathroom downstairs. 2 Bedrooms with each own bathroom on the 2nd floor. Located in gated community. Pool on premises. Close to I 30 and 820. Laundry facility close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
