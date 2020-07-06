All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
5618 Boca Raton Boulevard
5618 Boca Raton Boulevard

Location

5618 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Updated ground floor 2 stories condo. Laminate floor. Half Bathroom downstairs. 2 Bedrooms with each own bathroom on the 2nd floor. Located in gated community. Pool on premises. Close to I 30 and 820. Laundry facility close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard have any available units?
5618 Boca Raton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard have?
Some of 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Boca Raton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 Boca Raton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

