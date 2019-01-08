5617 Spirit Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Marine Creek Ranch! 3 bed + 2 bath + Formal Dining + Sunroom. Backyard boasts a GORGEOUS open deck + plentiful garden. Master features separate shower, jetted garden tub, his + her sink, large WIC. Eat-in Kitchen with granite, SS appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, island + walk-in pantry! HOA amenities include a pool, clubhouse, private lake area + dock, jogging trails, + playground. YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME TODAY! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO DOGS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.