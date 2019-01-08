All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:37 PM

5617 Spirit Lake Drive

5617 Spirit Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5617 Spirit Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Marine Creek Ranch! 3 bed + 2 bath + Formal Dining + Sunroom. Backyard boasts a GORGEOUS open deck + plentiful garden. Master features separate shower, jetted garden tub, his + her sink, large WIC. Eat-in Kitchen with granite, SS appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, island + walk-in pantry! HOA amenities include a pool, clubhouse, private lake area + dock, jogging trails, + playground. YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME TODAY! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO DOGS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive have any available units?
5617 Spirit Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive have?
Some of 5617 Spirit Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 Spirit Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Spirit Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Spirit Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5617 Spirit Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5617 Spirit Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 Spirit Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5617 Spirit Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5617 Spirit Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Spirit Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5617 Spirit Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

