All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5609 Winifred Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5609 Winifred Dr
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:27 AM

5609 Winifred Dr

5609 Winifred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5609 Winifred Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in popular area of Wedgewood. Home features wood, tile and carpet flooring though-out. Large backyard with covered patio. Conveniently located close to freeway, schools, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Winifred Dr have any available units?
5609 Winifred Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Winifred Dr have?
Some of 5609 Winifred Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Winifred Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Winifred Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Winifred Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Winifred Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Winifred Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Winifred Dr offers parking.
Does 5609 Winifred Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Winifred Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Winifred Dr have a pool?
No, 5609 Winifred Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Winifred Dr have accessible units?
No, 5609 Winifred Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Winifred Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Winifred Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University