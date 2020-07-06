All apartments in Fort Worth
5606 Wainwright Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Wainwright Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Rosedale Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1ba home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Wainwright Dr have any available units?
5606 Wainwright Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 Wainwright Dr have?
Some of 5606 Wainwright Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Wainwright Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Wainwright Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Wainwright Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 Wainwright Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5606 Wainwright Dr offer parking?
No, 5606 Wainwright Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5606 Wainwright Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Wainwright Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Wainwright Dr have a pool?
No, 5606 Wainwright Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Wainwright Dr have accessible units?
No, 5606 Wainwright Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Wainwright Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 Wainwright Dr has units with dishwashers.

