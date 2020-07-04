All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5605 Piedra Drive

5605 Piedra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Piedra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Piedra Drive have any available units?
5605 Piedra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Piedra Drive have?
Some of 5605 Piedra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Piedra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Piedra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Piedra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Piedra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5605 Piedra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Piedra Drive offers parking.
Does 5605 Piedra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Piedra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Piedra Drive have a pool?
No, 5605 Piedra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Piedra Drive have accessible units?
No, 5605 Piedra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Piedra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Piedra Drive has units with dishwashers.

