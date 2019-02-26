All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:31 AM

5605 Bong Drive

5605 Bong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Bong Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Rosedale Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just updated charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath with new flooring and paint located in very popular Carver Heights Area of Fort Worth. Convenient to freeway, and Tarrant County College. Too cute to last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Bong Drive have any available units?
5605 Bong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5605 Bong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Bong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Bong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Bong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5605 Bong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Bong Drive offers parking.
Does 5605 Bong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Bong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Bong Drive have a pool?
No, 5605 Bong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Bong Drive have accessible units?
No, 5605 Bong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Bong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5605 Bong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 Bong Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 Bong Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

