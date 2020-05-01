All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5604 Whitethorn Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Basswood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances which leads to dining area! Covered patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Whitethorn Court have any available units?
5604 Whitethorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Whitethorn Court have?
Some of 5604 Whitethorn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Whitethorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Whitethorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Whitethorn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 Whitethorn Court is pet friendly.
Does 5604 Whitethorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Whitethorn Court offers parking.
Does 5604 Whitethorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Whitethorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Whitethorn Court have a pool?
No, 5604 Whitethorn Court does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Whitethorn Court have accessible units?
No, 5604 Whitethorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Whitethorn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Whitethorn Court does not have units with dishwashers.

