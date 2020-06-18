All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5600 Hensley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5600 Hensley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5600 Hensley Drive

5600 Hensley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5600 Hensley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Hensley Drive have any available units?
5600 Hensley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Hensley Drive have?
Some of 5600 Hensley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Hensley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Hensley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Hensley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Hensley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5600 Hensley Drive offer parking?
No, 5600 Hensley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Hensley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Hensley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Hensley Drive have a pool?
No, 5600 Hensley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Hensley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5600 Hensley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Hensley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Hensley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University