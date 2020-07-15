All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2020 at 6:50 AM

5600 Diaz Avenue

5600 Diaz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Diaz Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Diaz Avenue have any available units?
5600 Diaz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5600 Diaz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Diaz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Diaz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Diaz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5600 Diaz Avenue offer parking?
No, 5600 Diaz Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Diaz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Diaz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Diaz Avenue have a pool?
No, 5600 Diaz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Diaz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5600 Diaz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Diaz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Diaz Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Diaz Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Diaz Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
