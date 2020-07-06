All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:15 AM

5568 Cottey Street

5568 Cottey Street · No Longer Available
Location

5568 Cottey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Parkside

Amenities

garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with wood and carpet floors though-out with open living room. Located close to freeway, Lake Arlington, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5568 Cottey Street have any available units?
5568 Cottey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5568 Cottey Street currently offering any rent specials?
5568 Cottey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5568 Cottey Street pet-friendly?
No, 5568 Cottey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5568 Cottey Street offer parking?
Yes, 5568 Cottey Street offers parking.
Does 5568 Cottey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5568 Cottey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5568 Cottey Street have a pool?
No, 5568 Cottey Street does not have a pool.
Does 5568 Cottey Street have accessible units?
No, 5568 Cottey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5568 Cottey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5568 Cottey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5568 Cottey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5568 Cottey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

