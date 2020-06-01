All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:31 AM

5565 Burton Avenue

5565 Burton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5565 Burton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Parkside

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 Burton Avenue have any available units?
5565 Burton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5565 Burton Avenue have?
Some of 5565 Burton Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 Burton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5565 Burton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 Burton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5565 Burton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5565 Burton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5565 Burton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5565 Burton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5565 Burton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 Burton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5565 Burton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5565 Burton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5565 Burton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 Burton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5565 Burton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

