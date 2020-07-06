Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5564 Thunder Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5564 Thunder Bay Drive
5564 Thunder Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5564 Thunder Bay Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive have any available units?
5564 Thunder Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive have?
Some of 5564 Thunder Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5564 Thunder Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Thunder Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 Thunder Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5564 Thunder Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5564 Thunder Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5564 Thunder Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 5564 Thunder Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5564 Thunder Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 Thunder Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5564 Thunder Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
