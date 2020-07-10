Rent Calculator
Location
5563 Richardson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Parkside
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super charming recently updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath with a large Kitchen, great backyard and within walking distance to McMillan Elementary. Refrigerator included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5563 Richardson Street have any available units?
5563 Richardson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5563 Richardson Street have?
Some of 5563 Richardson Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5563 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5563 Richardson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5563 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
No, 5563 Richardson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5563 Richardson Street offer parking?
No, 5563 Richardson Street does not offer parking.
Does 5563 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5563 Richardson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5563 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 5563 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5563 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 5563 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5563 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5563 Richardson Street has units with dishwashers.
