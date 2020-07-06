All apartments in Fort Worth
5549 Lawnsberry Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM

5549 Lawnsberry Drive

5549 Lawnsberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5549 Lawnsberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive have any available units?
5549 Lawnsberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive have?
Some of 5549 Lawnsberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5549 Lawnsberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Lawnsberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Lawnsberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5549 Lawnsberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5549 Lawnsberry Drive offers parking.
Does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 Lawnsberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive have a pool?
No, 5549 Lawnsberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5549 Lawnsberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Lawnsberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5549 Lawnsberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

