Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Uniquely designed 4 bedroom home located in desirable Keller ISD! Owner has added wonderful touches of decorative tile, stone and wood throughout. Combined formal living and dining room with built in electric fireplace and decorative stone wall. Eat in kitchen open to family room with built in cabinets and electric fireplace. Master bath has updated tile throughout and shower only with bench seat. New carpet in bedrooms. Spacious open patio in back yard. Ready for immediate move in.