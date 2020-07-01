All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5534 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful updated 2 Bedrooms 2 baths condo. Grey tone fresh paint. New carpet in the living room. Separate dining room next to Kitchen area. Wood burning fire place in the living room. Swimming pool in the community.
This unit is located on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard have any available units?
5534 Boca Raton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard have?
Some of 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Boca Raton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5534 Boca Raton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

